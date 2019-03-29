Bulgarian Scientists have Created a Battery of a New Generation

Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Science in partnership with colleagues from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "have created a new generation battery that will revolutionize the storage of energy.

It is an original Bulgarian development of a safe, cheap and environmentally friendly rechargeable battery based on sodium. It can be combined with lithium-ion batteries or even replace them in a number of applications, according to the academy. The great achievement of our scientists is the development of a new type of electrodes from accessible materials such as sulphate salts, which are widespread and can even be found on Mars.

The leading organization in the project is the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Partners are the Institute of Electrochemistry and Energy Systems of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "(FHF-SU).

In the battery of the future, lithium ions have been replaced by cheaper, safer, more environmentally friendly and naturally available sodium ions, the mechanism of action being preserved. As a first step, researchers from IONC-BAS have created new electrode materials suitable for the reversible incorporation of sodium ions without disturbing their structure. From these materials a model sodium-ion cell was constructed and subjected to electrochemical tests at IEC-BAS. At the same time, the scientists at the Faculty of Physics and Sports Sciences have modeled at atomic level the processes in the electrolyte solution of the battery to study them and manage them purposefully in the future.



One of the main advantages of the new sodium ion battery is the accumulation of energy from renewable sources. This is particularly important against the backdrop of the steadily growing share of renewables in energy production and consumption in the economy and in the world around the world.

The use of sodium ions for energy storage will also be of use in electric vehicles where maximum mileage, charging and charging time are paramount. Especially for the automotive industry is developing a hybrid version - a lithium-sodium battery that combines the high power of lithium-ion with the low cost of sodium-ion. "This is a pilot project with promising initial results, but the achievement of the final goal requires further studies, tests" explained Prof. Radostina Stoyanova from IONH-BAS.