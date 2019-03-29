Bulgaria Imported over 600,000 Tons of Fruit and Vegetables in 2018

Bulgarians are eating more imported fruits and vegetables, and are also exporting their domestic produce, as shown by the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture, reports Fresh Plaza.

In 2018, 282.6 thousand tons of vegetables were imported into Bulgaria, which is 15.2% more than in the previous year. For fruit, imports stood at nearly 334,000 tons, which is 13 percent more than a year earlier.

The largest volumes corresponded to tomatoes, with 12.6 thousand tons (+16.7%), cucumbers, with 9 thousand tons (+44%), and peppers, with 7.1 thousand tons (up by nearly 30%).

Significant increases were also recorded in the import of carrots (+15.6%), onions (+19%), cabbage (+21.4%) and pumpkins (+26.7%).

Bulgarians are also consuming more imported apples (+13.6%), melons (+17.3%), cherries (+25.1%) and plums (up by more than three times).

At the same time, Bulgarian cherries, raspberries and apples are sold abroad. Compared to the previous year, exports have grown by 27 percent in the case of cherries and 53 percent in the case of raspberries, while the volume of apples sold has doubled.

This year, Bulgarians are paying twice as much for potatoes, as shown by data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. At this time last year, the price per kilo stood at 0.55 Lev (0.28 Euro) and now exceeds 1.10 Lev (0.56 Euro). The price of imported tomatoes is 33% higher, having gone from 1.76 Lev (0.90 Euro) per kg to 2.33 Lev (1.19 Euro) per kilo.