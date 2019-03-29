Prime Minister Borisov at a Meeting with the Balkan Leaders in Bucharest

The four-party summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia will be held in Bucharest on Friday. The leaders of the four Balkan countries gather in this format on the initiative of Prime Minister Borisov, their seventh meeting, this time hosted by Romania.

Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov, Alexis Tsipras, Viorica Dunchila and President Alexander Vucic will discuss progress on joint projects in the region in the areas of transport, infrastructure and energy. The focus of the meeting will be to deepen regional cooperation and the development of good neighborly relations.

A joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Romania will take place today. The talks between the two delegations include economic, transport and security issues.

The development of trade and economic cooperation will be highlighted in view of the growth in commerce with Romania of almost 7% in the past year and the interest shown by both sides in fostering interaction in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises. Consideration will be given to deepening the links between Romanian and Bulgarian businesses, particularly in the field of innovation and high technology.

Improvement of the shipping conditions in the joint Bulgarian-Romanian section of the Danube as well as the transport connections between the two countries will be another focus of the bilateral talks in Bucharest. Expanding transport links along the Danube is essential to facilitate traffic, boost contacts between businesses and people on both sides, as well as tourist exchanges.



Emphasis will also be put on cooperation in the field of prevention, preparedness and response to emergencies, natural and man-made disasters and fires. Bulgaria and Romania will also discuss energy issues and issues on the European agenda.