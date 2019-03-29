Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs between 10-15°C, in Sofia about 10°C

Today will be mostly sunny with some more cloud at times, but with little to no rain. Moderate northeastern wind. Maximum tmperatures between 10°C and 15°C, in Sofia about 10°C.

This is the forecast for today as reported to Focus News Agency by meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Air pressure is above the average for the month and will remain nearly unchanged during the day.