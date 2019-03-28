Eurostat: Bulgaria Ranked 15th in the EU by Physical Activity

28% of Europeans did not exercise in their free time in 2017, reported NOVA TV.



More than a quarter of Europeans do not practice any exercises, according to latest Eurostat data. According to them, 28% of Europeans did not exercise at all in their spare time in 2017.

However, data show that many people have been sporting, with 27% practicing some form of sport, fitness or physical activity.

This trend was confirmed in all countries, except for Portugal and Croatia, where only 45% and 36% of the population performed physical activity outside of working time. The most active countries are Romania (96%), Denmark (93%) and the Netherlands (91%).

Eurobarometer published in March 2018 data indicating that 15% of Europeans do not even walk 10 minutes a week, and 12% sit more than 8.5 hours a day.

The main reason is the lack of time, according to 40% of respondents.

Overall, it has been found that levels of sport or physical activity have been lowered since 2013, despite the measures taken to increase the opposite.

The report also reveals that men are more physically active than women, and among younger people their share is larger. It has been found that lower levels of education and financial difficulties also have an impact.