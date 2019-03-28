Maria Gabriel: Investing in Quality Education is at the Heart of Success

The Bulgarian commissioner outlined several key moments of digital transformation, NOVA TV writes.



In the crowded hall of the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ", in the presence of the Rector, representatives of Francophone Universities, students and experts from Francophone Europe and Africa, Bulgarian Commissioner Maria Gabriel presented her vision of the place and role of universities in digital transformation. She focused on what has been achieved so far and outlined the main challenges facing the education community.

Maria Gabriel outlined several key moments, starting with the copyright reform.

She turned to the participants in the forum by the academic community to take advantage of the programs that the European Commission finances.

"The Digital Opportunity Program is open to 6000 students to acquire digital skills by 2020, and more than 2000 young people have done international work so far." We are launching a project for a European Student Card that will allow automatic and universal recognition of the status of student in Europe ".

"Let's work together to give students the necessary knowledge and skills to take advantage of new technologies and mobility. We need to invest in quality education and in improving the management of universities in the new digital environment, "said Maria Gabriel.

Maria Gabriel took a special place in the role and place of women in the digital world. "We can not have a successful and prosperous Europe if women do not take their worthy place'', the Bulgarian commissioner concluded.