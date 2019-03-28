The EP Supports New Carbon Limits For Cars

Plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from light and light commercial vehicles by 2030, unofficially approved by EU ministers, were voted by MEPs.



MEPs and EU ministers agreed on higher targets (37.5%) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for new cars by 2030 compared to the 30% target proposed by the European Commission. The legislation also sets targets for reducing CO2 emissions for new light commercial vehicles (31%) by 2030, the EP said.

Manufacturers whose average emissions exceed the limits will have to pay an excess emissions premium. By 2023, the European



Commission will have to assess whether these values ​​should be used to finance a fair transition to zero-emission mobility and to help new skills acquirers in the automotive sector.

The new law requires an EU-wide assessment of the full life cycle of vehicle emissions. The Commission should also assess whether a common evaluation methodology and uniform reporting needs to be developed by 2023 at the latest.