Hacker Attack is the Cause of NSI's "Business Statistics" Problems

The Business Statistics Information System is working again, the National Statistical Institute announced today, as access to it was again limited today.

The annual activity reports of the companies are submitted in the system. It accounts for over 600,000 individuals and legal entities.

Disruption is due to technical reasons due to generated malicious traffic, the Institute said. The National Center for Action in Information Security Accidents was informed.

Reports will be available until midnight on April 1, with staff members working to help companies that have failed to upload their reports.

Due to system problems, between 25 March and 28 March, accountants were prevented from filing the annual financial statements, days before the deadline.

Hundreds of companies are threatened with sanctions if reports are not filed on time.

By yesterday's announcement on the site, it was reported that technical maintenance activities were being carried out on the system.

