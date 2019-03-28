The Moto Season in Sofia Begins This Saturday Afrernoon

Over 10,000 motorbikes, a good mood and a call for safe driving will mark the start of the new moto season in Sofia. The opening will be on Saturday afternoon, and the gathering will be at St. Alexander Nevsky Square.

Traditionally, the column of thousands of motorbikes will pass through several central boulevards and the end point will be Boyana Residence, where the organizers have provided an attractive program.

The event will go through enhanced security measures.

Lubomir Kostadinov, Deputy Chief of Road Police Department: We will provide people near the major crossroads to secure the movement.



The organizers urge all motorcyclists to be careful while driving and all participants in the movement to show mutual tolerance.