Bulgarian PM Borissov: Raising Incomes Will Become a Top Priority For the Governement

,,Raising incomes is a top priority'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisсov said during a German-Bulgarian business forum in Sofia.


He predicts that this summer our country will receive an invitation to the Eurozone waiting room, as we fully meet all the criteria set by the European Central Bank.

Boyko Borissov - Prime Minister: Raising incomes will become a top priority from now on. People quickly got used to the subway, highways, new buses, rails, trains. Now we want the income to rise. The one who works to get good income. Such as in Europe. 
I also talked to Mario Draghi. The head of the European Central Bank said there are no problems in Bulgaria. And I think that we will receive an invitation to the eurozone waiting room in July.

