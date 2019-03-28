EC report: Corruption Hampers Investments in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has one of the largest shares of people at risk of poverty, and corruption and regulatory uncertainty push away investors. These are part of the conclusions of an annual report by the European Commission.


The report notes that economic growth in our country remains stable, as is the fiscal policy. According to the document, the banking sector in Bulgaria is strengthened, but it is still vulnerable. It is noted that state-owned enterprises are not sufficiently profitable. An example is BDZ.

Benjamin Anghel - Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, EC: With regard to transparency of public procurement, Bulgaria has one unpleasant feature.  The results are much worse compared to the average in the European Union.

There is no trust in the judiciary. The public perception of the independence of the judiciary is one of the worst in the Union. The state is 108th out of 138 countries around the world.

