Child Jumped from the 3rd Floor of a Building in Sofia because of Harassment by her Father

Society » INCIDENTS | March 28, 2019, Thursday // 16:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Child Jumped from the 3rd Floor of a Building in Sofia because of Harassment by her Father

Systematic harassment a father led to an attempted suicide by 11-year-old girl who jumped from the third floor of a residential building in the Zaharna Fabrika quarter in Sofia.

The father was detained for 72 hours, the prosecution reported. His measure of remand will be heard on Friday by the Sofia District Court.

The child was transported to Pirogov. The hospital reported that the condition of the injured girl was severe. She is placed in a resuscitation department with multiple injuries.

According to NOVA sources, this is the second time the girl has attempted suicide by jumping from the balcony of her apartment.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria