Child Jumped from the 3rd Floor of a Building in Sofia because of Harassment by her Father

Systematic harassment a father led to an attempted suicide by 11-year-old girl who jumped from the third floor of a residential building in the Zaharna Fabrika quarter in Sofia.

The father was detained for 72 hours, the prosecution reported. His measure of remand will be heard on Friday by the Sofia District Court.

The child was transported to Pirogov. The hospital reported that the condition of the injured girl was severe. She is placed in a resuscitation department with multiple injuries.

According to NOVA sources, this is the second time the girl has attempted suicide by jumping from the balcony of her apartment.