Bulgaria: Emergency Number 112 is now Available for Disabled People, but only after Registration

Emergency telephone number 112 can now be used via a mobile application, a computer and a tablet, the MoI announced.

The new features of the system are introduced to give people with hearing and speech impairment access. However, they need to pre-register, which requires a lot of personal data and details about the person who has decided to use the new opportunities.

Detailed instructions on how to register are published on the 112 website.

After downloading the mobile application, you must enter a phone, email, and password. The system also requires personal information about the person - three names, PIN and address.

The next step is the introduction of information about the disability itself. The Ministry of Interior even requires data on the TERM decision - date, validity, and a photograph of the document itself. Also enter personal assistant details, if available - names and phone number.

Upon successful registration, there are two options for contacting 112 operators - regular and instant chat. In the case of ordinary messages, they are sent to the operator by pressing a button. Instant chat skips the send button and the messages are sent to the operator as soon as they are written.

