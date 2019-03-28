In 2018 Sofia Expanded its Video Surveillance System, Now it Includes more than 3,000 Cameras

In 2018, we expanded our video surveillance system with over 320 cameras and now it includes more than 3,000 cameras, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said at the opening of the Sofia Municipal Council's session, presenting a report on the activities of Security and Emergency Relief and Prevention directorates for 2018, Focus News Agency reports.

In her words, Sofia's video surveillance system currently includes over 3,000 cameras - about 2,000 at schools, kindergartens and social facilities and about 1,000 in public areas. In 2019, the municipality plans to expand the video centre in order to install new equipment, Yordanka Fandakova said. She noted that the CCTV centre provides round the clock monitoring services around schools and child care centres, parks, city gardens, graveyards, underpasses, pedestrian zones and places where large groups of people gather. The centre is also connected to the national 112 emergency system with almost 25,000 alerts processed in constant coordination with the Municipal Police; over 420 video recordings have been submitted to the law enforcement and judicial authorities, the mayor of Sofia said.