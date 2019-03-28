PM Borisov to Participate in Four-party Summit Between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia in Bucharest

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be on a visit to Bucharest to participate in a four-party summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia on 29 March, said the government press office. Prime ministers Boyko Borissov, Alexis Tsipras, Viorica Dancila and President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss progress on joint projects in the region in the areas of transport, infrastructure and energy. The focus of the meeting between the heads of state and government will be deepening regional cooperation and developing good neighbourly relations.

Before the four-party meeting in Bucharest, the fifth meeting of the Romania – Bulgaria High-Level Cooperation Council will also take place. It will discuss intense partnership to strengthen security, economic development and the region's connectivity. Bilateral documents will be signed after the joint meeting.