Bulgarian PM Borisov: The State Should Make Efforts to Help the Business

Business | March 28, 2019, Thursday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Borisov: The State Should Make Efforts to Help the Business

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during a Bulgarian-German economic forum that the state should make efforts to help businesses so that companies can raise their income.

By common effort, income is the first and only goal, the prime minister said in response to a question from a representative of the German business who asked about the possibility of reforming our labor law.

The prime minister said he would support such an idea, pointing out that this should be done through talks between the executive and legislative authorities and the business. Borisov highlighted the labor problem in the country and pointed out that all politicians, including him, had a sin for the country being advertised with a skilled and cheap job, the latter having played the bad joke because workers from different spheres have gone in countries where wages are higher.

At the same time, he noted that there are spheres - high technology, where people are already being payed a high salary and Bulgarians working abroad are already returning home.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria