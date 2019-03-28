Bulgarian PM Borisov: The State Should Make Efforts to Help the Business

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during a Bulgarian-German economic forum that the state should make efforts to help businesses so that companies can raise their income.

By common effort, income is the first and only goal, the prime minister said in response to a question from a representative of the German business who asked about the possibility of reforming our labor law.

The prime minister said he would support such an idea, pointing out that this should be done through talks between the executive and legislative authorities and the business. Borisov highlighted the labor problem in the country and pointed out that all politicians, including him, had a sin for the country being advertised with a skilled and cheap job, the latter having played the bad joke because workers from different spheres have gone in countries where wages are higher.

At the same time, he noted that there are spheres - high technology, where people are already being payed a high salary and Bulgarians working abroad are already returning home.