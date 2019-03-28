PM Borisov is Confident that in July Bulgaria will Receive an Invitation to the Eurozone Waiting Room
In July 2019 we will receive an invitation to the Eurozone waiting room. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at a business forum. The same applies to the EC monitoring of Bulgaria.
"We have three things to do, we have a wonderful environment for investors, and infrastructure that is being built," added Borisov. "We have absolutely fulfilled our commitments to the EU, we strictly respect and protect the borders of the EU," the Prime Minister stressed.
"For the business is important stable taxes, a huge fiscal reserve, guaranteed by the IMF EUR-leva. For Schengen I am not sure because there are one or two states that are selfish, purely selfish these countries keep the interest of their peoples, so we and Romania suffer the consequences, and they will not be right if they do not let us go, "said Borisov.
He also specified that foreign debt would continue to fall.
- » Bulgarian Cabinet Will Allocate BGN 32.4 million For the European Elections
- » Due to the Mobility Package: Bulgarian Carriers Protest in Sofia and Strasbourg
- » Bulgarian Magistrates and Court Officials will be Able to Run and Manage European Projects
- » Prime Minister Borisov Seeks Support for Bulgarian Hauliers in the EP
- » The EP Will Vote on Whether to Consider the Mobility Package Tomorrow
- » Bulgarian Vice President: Membership in the EU Does Not Mean that Someone Else Has to Make the Decisions For Us