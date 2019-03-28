Foreign Countries will be Able to Finance Religious Denominations in Bulgaria

Religious denominations in Bulgaria would allowed to be funded by foreign countries. This is voted by the parliament, rejecting the proposal that religions in Bulgaria receiving a state subsidy should not be entitled to receive donations from foreign countries or foreigners.



The United Patriot's proposal that religions that receive a state subsidy are not entitled to receive donations from foreign states or foreigners and to notify the Directorate of Religions to the Council of Ministers for any donation or inheritance of property by Bulgarian legal entities or with a source from abroad were rejected in plenary on the second with 112 abstentions, five against and 20 - for.

This proposal seeks to ensure the non-interference of foreign states in the internal not only religious but also political activity, said Julian Angelov of the United Patriots, who expressed his surprise as to why the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is against this proposal.



Jordan Tsonev of the MRF recalled the drafts of the religious denominations seen at the end of last year and explained that a text prohibiting financing from abroad was not only in the project of the United Patriots, but also in the one signed by Mustafa Karadayi, Tsvetan Tsvetanov and Kornelia Ninova. However, all non-Muslim creeds were against, and that's why the text has fallen away, Tsonev explained.

The deputy MP Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who together with Mustafa Karaday from the MRF is the Deputy Minister for the Deferment of the Million Mortgage Obligations to the State, also commented on the proposal to ban the financing of religious denominations from abroad and argues why GERB will not support it.



Before being rejected in plenary, again with the votes of GERB, the suggestion that religious denominations in Bulgaria could not be funded from abroad was also rejected in the Religious Commission.