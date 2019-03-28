The Tourism Minister Bans the Conclusion of Contract of a Beach on Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast
On the orders of the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova there will be no contract for renting a beach "Lipite".
The reason is that, despite the expectation of providing pedestrian access to the strip, this will not happen until the opening of the summer season 2019. According to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act, free pedestrian access is a must-have condition for tourists.
The idea of finding a landlord for the beach was to ensure security for swimmers in the water and a medical center.
It is a fact that on the strip, probably because of its remoteness, the previous years have been recorded several incidents.
Prior to the start of the procedure, ministry experts carried out a thorough check-up, which showed that there was no environmental ban on the strip.
The main task of the Ministry of Tourism is to provide caretakers for the sea beaches.
- » Ryanair will Fly the Sofia - Kiev Line
- » Nearly 5% Growth of Bulgarians Traveling Abroad, Reported NSI
- » Alitalia Canceled 95 Flights Due to Strike
- » Predictions of a Decline in Tourists in Bulgarian Summer Resort Albena
- » Almost 12 million Passengers Have Passed Through Bulgarian Airports in 2018
- » Wizz Air - Best Low Cost Airlines For 2018 in the Central and Eastern Europe