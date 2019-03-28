The Tourism Minister Bans the Conclusion of Contract of a Beach on Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast

On the orders of the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova there will be no contract for renting a beach "Lipite".



The reason is that, despite the expectation of providing pedestrian access to the strip, this will not happen until the opening of the summer season 2019. According to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act, free pedestrian access is a must-have condition for tourists.



The idea of ​​finding a landlord for the beach was to ensure security for swimmers in the water and a medical center.



It is a fact that on the strip, probably because of its remoteness, the previous years have been recorded several incidents.



Prior to the start of the procedure, ministry experts carried out a thorough check-up, which showed that there was no environmental ban on the strip.



The main task of the Ministry of Tourism is to provide caretakers for the sea beaches.