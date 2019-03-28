Three People Died after a Fire in Psychiatry Clinic in Plovdiv

Three people died after a fire at the Center for Mental Health at Peshtersko shose Blvd. The signal was received by the police shortly after midnight. A fire occurred in the center building at 112. Police and fire teams were sent, 61 patients were evacuated.



After the fire was extinguished in one of the rooms of the men's compartment, three bodies were discovered with a still unidentified identity.



The area is open and an inspection is carried out. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.