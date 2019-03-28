The Bulgarian Fund for Treatment of Children will be Closed

The government has adopted a decree closing the Fund for the treatment of children, the Government Information Service said.

The decision was made in connection with the changes to the Health Act. According to them, after March 31, the activities performed by the Fund are transferred to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

A number of non-governmental organizations were against, but the government has remained inflexible.

According to them, the regulatory changes ensure a smooth transition of the activities carried out by the Fund to the National Health Insurance Fund, while guaranteeing the rights and access to treatment of the patients in need.

From April 1, all outstanding procedures for applications for assistance to children, as well as the implementation of the orders for organizational and financial support issued by the Director of the Fund, will be fulfilled by the NHIF, is stated in the announcement.

The main purpose of the changes is to optimize the procedures for handling applications and to efficiently spend public funds to support the treatment of children for activities beyond the reach of health insurance, the report said.

The necessary funds for the treatment of children will be provided in NHIF budget for this year. They will be envisaged in the annual budgets of NHIF as funds from transfers from the state budget through the budget of the Ministry of Health.