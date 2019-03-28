Kazakhstan Confirmed the Deaths of 13 Soldiers in a Helicopter Crash

Kazakhstan has confirmed that 13 soldiers have died aboard a helicopter crash in the south, writes RIA Novosti.

The Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Kuzlodrin district during a flight of four combat vehicles from the city of Aktau in the west of Kazakhstan to the town of Shumkent in the west.

The flight was within the framework of the drills of the special "Golden Arrow" subdivisions that took place during the night and in bad weather.

"The Ministry of Defense's leadership will take measures to provide moral and material support to the relatives of the dead," the institution said.