Daniela Daritkova will be the New Chair of GERB Group
Daniela Daritkova will be the new chair of the GERB Parliamentary Group, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told a press briefing after a meeting with the Union of Democratic Forces leadership, Focus News Agency reports.
In his words she is a person with the right qualities, who can control the group “in the good sense of the word”. The prime minister further said that he would announce by the end of the day who will replace Ms Tsacheva after completing all background checks.
