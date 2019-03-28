Bulgarian Border police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo
As of 6 am, on the Bulgarian-Turkish border there is considerable truck traffic on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo checkpoints, at exit from Bulgaria, Border Police said.
On the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Romania, there is normal traffic through all crossings.
