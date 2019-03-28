Mostly Sunshine in Bulgaria Today with Highs between 9-14°C

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunshine in Bulgaria Today with Highs between 9-14°C

Today will be mostly sunny with some more cloud over Southwest Bulgaria, but with little to no rain. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast will bring further cold air. Temperature highs mostly between 9°C and 14°C. Air pressure will remain higher than the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported by meteorologist Georgi Tsekov to Focus News Agency.

