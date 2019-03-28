Mostly Sunshine in Bulgaria Today with Highs between 9-14°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 28, 2019, Thursday // 08:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today will be mostly sunny with some more cloud over Southwest Bulgaria, but with little to no rain. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast will bring further cold air. Temperature highs mostly between 9°C and 14°C. Air pressure will remain higher than the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported by meteorologist Georgi Tsekov to Focus News Agency.
- » Mild Earthquake on the Border with Northern Macedonia
- » Cloudy Day in the East of Bulgaria, Light Rain in Places
- » Mild Earthquake near Blagoevgrad
- » Rain in Many Areas of Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C
- » Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs between 20-25°C
- » In recent Years, Dozens of Fish Species have Disappeared from the Black Sea
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)