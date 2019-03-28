Food Safety Agency Starts Air-drop of Rabies Vaccines

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BSAF) launched the first for 2019 vaccination against rabies in wild animals. BFSA said on 27th of March, reports BNT.

Twelve specially equipped aircraft will scatter over 1 million vaccine baits. The drop of vaccines will take place within 15 days, depending on weather conditions, BFSA explained.

The campaign starts from Primorsko airport, Bourgas region. Vaccines will be distributed in the territory of the regions of Pernik, Kyustendil, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Dobrich, Silistra, Vidin, Montana, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Yambol, Burgas, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Pleven and Vratsa. No vaccines will be thrown over settlements and ponds.

In the territory of Sofia, the vaccines will be distributed by hand by specially-trained staff near neighbourhoods at the foot of Vitosha mountain.

The vaccines are cube-shaped, with the size of 2x2x3 centimetres, and have a specific smell that attracts predators. Twenty-five vaccine baits per square kilometre will be dropped from an aircraft flying at an altitude of 150 metres.

Vets advise that baits should not be touched with unprotected hands, because if the outer envelope is damaged, the vaccines may be dangerous to human health. It is advisable to consult a physician in the event of contact with the baits. The vaccines do not pose a health hazard to wild animals.

BFSA advises that domestic animals should be kept indoors or on leash (for dogs) because the vaccines were specifically designed for wild predators.

The vaccination campaign is part of the Programme for the Prevention, Control, and Elimination of Rabies.

It has been developed and implemented by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and aims at meeting the European Commission's target of eliminating the disease among wildlife in Europe by 2020.