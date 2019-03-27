A Career Exhibition For Bulgarians Will be Held in Cologne on 13 April

A career exhibition for Bulgarians in Germany will be held at the University of Cologne on 13 April, reported Econ.bg

The event is organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Bulgarian Career Forum and the Buditeli Club. The main objective of the initiative is for our compatriots, who study, live and work in Germany, to meet with over 20 leading Bulgarian employers and get information on attractive opportunities for career development in Bulgaria.

Among the participating companies this year are TESY, Alliance Print, Adesso, Astrea Recruitment, Brightive, Bulgarian Chewing Association, C3i Solutions, Easy Consult, EVN, Kaufland, Kaufland IT Hub, Kittner, Lidl, Modis, UpSkill, as well as non-governmental organizations "Together in Time" and "Treatment without Borders".

During the exhibition the employers will tell about their activities and will familiarize the audience with the vacancies they offer.

Visitors to the forum will receive information on the opportunities to start or continue their professional realization in Bulgaria.



Within the framework of the event, Zornitsa Rusinova, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy, will present updated information about the labor market in Bulgaria, the advantages of our labor and social legislation as well as the most up-to-date policies for supporting young people working in Bulgaria.

The visit is free of charge, but requires prior registration, which can be done here https://bgcareersfair.com/registration/. On the event site https://bgcareersfair.com/za-posetiteli/cologne/ you will find information about the exhibiting companies as well as the vacancies offered by the Bulgarian business. You can also learn about the forthcoming career forum on the Facebook page of the event - https://www.facebook.com/events/406609310123235/.