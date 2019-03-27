Revenues From Organized Hunting Tourism Amount to BGN 7.5 million For 2018

In 2018, BGN 7,5 million were generated from organized hunting tourism, which is by BGN 900,000  more than the previous year, reported Econ.bg

This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forests Rumen Porozhanov at the opening of the 25th International Exhibition "Nature, hunting, fishing" in Plovdiv.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry co-organizes the exhibition "Nature, hunting, fishing". It includes 55 companies for hunting weapons, equipment.

The exhibition will continue until Sunday with demonstrations planned.

At the opening were also the Deputy Minister Atanas Dobrev, the Executive Director of the IAG Miroslav Juparov, the President of the Bulgarian Hunting and Fisheries Union Vasil Vassilev, the Regional Governor of Plovdiv Zdravko Dimitrov and others.

