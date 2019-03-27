Maria Gabriel Talks with Pope Francis About New Technologies and the Defense of Public Values

They discussed new technologies and the defense of public values, reported NOVA TV.



The European Commissioner for the Digital Economy, Maria Maria Gabriel, is on an official visit with Pope Francis. The new technologies and the preservation of public values ​​were the topics Gabriel discussed with the Holy Father. She thanked for his strong voice in defending young people and his openness to new technologies.

Maria Gabriel thanked the Holy Father for his strong voice in defending young people, Christian values, and putting man at the center of all actions, as well as his openness to new technologies. "In my work, I am guided by the principle that new technologies allow us to affirm our human values ​​and principles, to help us gain more access to culture and education," she told the Pope.

"I believe that new technologies must serve us to combat social exclusion and poverty, allow us to be close to our basic human values, to allow young people to express their creativity, and I am glad that today there are young people who are aware of how important it is to preserve humanity and kindness, "said the Bulgarian commissioner to Pope Francis.

Maria Gabriel also said that education and culture can help in the fight with challenges such as fake news in today's digital world and also promote the upholding of ethical principles in the development of artificial intelligence.