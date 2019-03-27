Bulgaria's Pleven Province to Develop Economic Cooperation with Belarusian Oblasts

Pleven Province of Bulgaria intends to develop trade and economic cooperation with oblasts and cities of Belarus. Concrete areas of cooperation were discussed at a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Bulgaria Alexander Lukashevich and the authorities of Pleven Province and the city of Pleven, BelTA learned from the Belarusian embassy in Bulgaria. The Belarusian ambassador met with Pleven Mayor Georg Spartanski and Pleven Province Governor Miroslav Petrov. “The parties outlined the areas of work to boost trade and economic cooperation between the city and the province via twin-town cooperation with Brest, and also other regions of Belarus,” the embassy said. They exchanged views on the possibilities of enhancing humanitarian cooperation, primarily in the field of culture and education, as well as holding joint events in these areas.

