Georgian Consulate Opens in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

A Georgian consulate was opened in Blagoevgrad, a city in south-west Bulgaria earlier in March, reports Georgia Today

The opening was marked by a reception attended by Bulgarian officials, diplomats, journalists, Georgian students, Georgia’s honorary consul Yuliy Nushev, employees from the Georgian consulate, and representatives from the Diaspora.

The Ambassador of Georgia to Bulgaria Tamuna Liluashvili spoke at the event. Highlighting the closeness of Georgia-Bulgaria relations, she also spoke of the significant role the honorary consulate will play in further improving relations between Georgia and Bulgaria and providing better services for Georgian citizens living in Bulgaria.

Guests at the reception enjoyed a performance of folk songs and dances by the Pirin folklore ensemble.

Aside from the new consulate in Blagoevgrad, Georgia also has an embassy in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia.

