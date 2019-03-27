Kaufland Opened a Logistics Center in Bulgaria Worth BGN 64 Million

Kaufland Bulgaria has opened a new base in its logistics complex in Rakovski Industrial Zone, Stryama village (Plovdiv district). The investment is over 64 million leva and opens nearly 100 jobs.

With a total area of ​​359,000 square meters and two bases, the logistics center of Kaufland is the largest in the retail sector in Bulgaria and one of the largest in the Balkan Peninsula. Since its opening in 2005, the company's investment exceeds BGN 233 million.

The center serves all 59 Kaufland hypermarkets in Bulgaria. It employs a team of 600 employees, the company said.

