Ryanair will Fly the Sofia - Kiev Line
The low-cost airline Ryanair will operate on the international Sofia-Kiev-Sofia air service. The decision is made by the Council of Ministers, the government information service said.
The Irish airline has declared readiness to start regular flights on the line from the beginning of April 2019, with frequencies twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday, the report said.
This will contribute to the increase of the passenger flow, which also creates conditions for improving the connectivity between Bulgaria and Ukraine.
