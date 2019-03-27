The Deadline for Tenders for the Concession of Sofia Airport has been Extended Yet Again

The deadline for submitting offers for the concession of Sofia Airport was extended for the fifth time, the Transport Ministry announced. Amendments to the documentation for the concession have also been approved.

The change was approved by Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov on 25 March 2019. He approved an amendment to the announcement of the Concession in the Official Journal of the European Union, published on 5 July 2018.

Instead of April 3, the change foresees the extension of the deadline for submission of applications until 11 April 2019, 2:30 pm Bulgarian time. Applications will be open the same day at 15:30.

The change in time is related to changes in the documentation. Among the main changes is the inclusion of a declaration of origin of funds under the Law on Measures against Money Laundering, the Transport Ministry explains.

The Rules for the Implementation of the Act were published in the State Gazette on 8 January 2019.

The previous extension was justified by requests from economic operators interested in the concession.

Meanwhile, Parliament adopted amendments to the Concessions Act on March 14, which are expected to facilitate the procedure.