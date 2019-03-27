Due to the Mobility Package: Bulgarian Carriers Protest in Sofia and Strasbourg

Bulgaria: Due to the Mobility Package: Bulgarian Carriers Protest in Sofia and Strasbourg

Although European Parliament President Antonio Tajani returned the controversial Mobility Package to the Transport Committee, the Bulgarian carriers did not give up on their intention to travel to Strasbourg and to organize a protest.

More than 100 Bulgarian carriers and their colleagues from Romania, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania gathered at the protest rally before the European Parliament.

Carriers said they would not give up and want to postpone the adoption of the Mobility Package.

All Bulgarian MEPs came out on the platform in front of the European Parliament, saying it was a small victory, but that does not mean the fight is over.

Protest is also held in Sofia on Alexander Nevski Square.

