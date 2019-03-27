Bulgarian President Radev is at the Egyptian-Bulgarian Business Forum in Cairo

President Rumen Radev andEgyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomed the participants in the Egyptian-Bulgarian Business Forum, which took place in Cairo within the second day of the official visit of the Bulgarian head of state to Egypt, the head of the press service has said.

In the Arab Republic Rumen Radev is accompanied by a business delegation.

More than 30 Bulgarian companies from the defense industry, agriculture and food production, machine building, high-tech companies and in the field of tourism and representatives of many of their partners from Egypt participated in the Cairo forum.



Today is the last day of the official visit of President Rumen Radev to the Arab state.