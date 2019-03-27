The Average Insured Income in Bulgaria for January is BGN 951.57

The average insured income for the country in January 2019 is BGN 951.57, the National Social Security Institute reported.



Compared to December, there was a slight decrease of 0.35%, but usually in the last month of the year the insured income is higher because of the bonuses paid. Compared to a year earlier, the increase was 10.24%.



The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 1 February 2018 to 31 January 2019 is 897.13 BGN. The amount is used for the calculation of the newly issued pensions in February.