Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov Signed a Cooperation Agreement with University of Finance, Business and Entrepreneurship

Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) and University of finance, business and entrepreneurship (VUZF) will collaborate in scientific and practical activities for stimulating all the sectors in Bulgarian economy. This provides the co-operation agreement, signed on Monday by the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov and Apostol Apostolov, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and President of VUZF.

The document is about joint initiatives to promote entrepreneurship (seminars, trainings, etc.); exchange of economic and business information, expertise, experience and good practices; carrying out studies, analyzes and studies of mutual interest.

Both organizations will develop and implement joint projects in support of entrepreneurship, funded by EU or other donor programs. For the purpose, BSMEPA is committed to provide specialized information on operational, national, donor programs and funds, and supporting existing initiatives on both sides.

VUZF, on its side, has committed to share research results, realized in the University for participation in conferences, seminars, trainings and other events initiated by BSMEPA; delivering opinions on draft legislation in the area of public finances, as well as supporting existing initiatives of both sides.