Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Restores Previous Barrier in Preferential Voting

The Parliament has restored the previous barrier in preferential voting, Focus News Agency reports. The threshold in preferential voting in local and general elections will be 7%, and that in European elections – 5%. Thus, the MPs revoked the higher thresholds adopted through amendments to the Electoral Code on February 14, 2019 that caused public discontent.

