Bulgarian Magistrates and Court Officials will be Able to Run and Manage European Projects

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 27, 2019, Wednesday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian Magistrates and Court Officials will be Able to Run and Manage European Projects

MEPs adopted at second reading amendments to the Fund Management Act of the European Structural and Investment Funds.

The changes allow judges, prosecutors, investigators and court officers in the judiciary authorities to participate in activities related to the implementation and / or management of European projects with a beneficiary or partner, the Supreme Judicial Council, in compliance with the rules for avoiding double financing and eligibility of costs.

The projects should be related to the implementation of the Updated Strategy for the Implementation of the Judicial Reform and the Strategy for the Introduction of e-Governance and e-Justice.

