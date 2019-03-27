Mild Earthquake on the Border with Northern Macedonia
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale is registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near the border with northern Macedonia.
The earthquake was felt at 0:25 am tonight with an epicenter 10 kilometers east of Delchevo, northern Macedonia and 90 kilometers southwest of Sofia, with a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no evidence of material damage.
