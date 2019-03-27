President Vucic: PM Boyko Borisov is my Friend, but the Fight for Volkswagen is a Fight for Serbia

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said in a televised interview last night that his country is struggling under the toughest conditions with four more countries - Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine - for a Volkswagen factory in Serbia.

"I know how much he struggles - Boyko (Borisov), Erdogan, (Liivu) Dragnea, we are all friends, but it is a struggle for Serbia, on this day, if that happens, I will take off my glasses, cry and say - I've done my job, "Vucic said.

Volkswagen's arrival would change everything in Serbia, Vucic said, and reminded that it is the largest automobile company in the world and just the factory in Europe has 18,000 workers.

"They have an unofficial Foreign Minister who is in touch with all the most important people in Germany, all of whom I have asked to provide us with contacts," Vucic continues.



He added that he was fighting for another company, but he did not want to say anything about it.

On a journalist's question, how many foreign direct investments have been made to Serbia and from which countries Vucic answered that most of them came from three EU countries - Germany, Italy and Austria.

"Russia is ahead of the US, but 13 per cent of our trade is with an EU country - Germany, rising every year to over five billion euros," Vucic said.