The EP will not Vote on the Mobility Package on Wednesday

"The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has withdrawn the Mobile Package pact tonight and returned it to the Transport Committee. Voting on the Mobility Package will not be happening today. This Parliament should not look at this heavily and divided Europe dossier. " This was stated by Jordan Arabadjiev of the Union of International Carriers to NOVA.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Parliament scheduled for Wednesday to discuss and vote on changes to the rules for international road haulage.

The debates in the last year outlined differences in the views of MEPs and transport ministers on the necessary changes. Representatives of parliamentary groups have confirmed that the texts under discussion lead to a visible division along the east-west axis.

In front of the EP building in Strasbourg is a protest of carriers from Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Lithuania and Slovenia.

Bulgarian carriers prepare further demonstrations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg against the Mobility Package. They also hired an airplane to leave for the protest later today. 110 people leave Bulgaria. From Romania, 3 airplanes will go to support the native haulage companies. The industry has said an economic war against the sector has begun.





