Infamous Car Thief was Caught by Police after Car Chase in Sofia

The police in Sofia detained a infamous car thief known as Peri.

He was arrested by the Cobra special unit after a car chase in the Hippodrome district, the BNR informed.

The operation was carried out after Peri stole a luxury car in the capital. He refused to stop at the signal of MoI officials.

Car Chase began. Thus the Cobra special unit was included in the operation. As a result, the man was captured but taken to hospital because crashed in a police car when escaping.