Infamous Car Thief was Caught by Police after Car Chase in Sofia
Crime | March 27, 2019, Wednesday // 08:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The police in Sofia detained a infamous car thief known as Peri.
He was arrested by the Cobra special unit after a car chase in the Hippodrome district, the BNR informed.
The operation was carried out after Peri stole a luxury car in the capital. He refused to stop at the signal of MoI officials.
Car Chase began. Thus the Cobra special unit was included in the operation. As a result, the man was captured but taken to hospital because crashed in a police car when escaping.
- » Investigative Police Officer has been Arrested in Blagoevgrad
- » The Police Found the Body of a Woman Killed with a Knife in Stara Zagora
- » Former Greek Military Official Shot his Bulgarian Girlfriend and Killed Himself
- » Illegal Logging in Bulgaria is Estimated at BGN 150 Million Per Year
- » Bulgarian Police Shuts Down 2 illegal Cannabis Production Greenhouses
- » Mayor of Cherven Bryag was Detained for 24 Hours
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)