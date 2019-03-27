Infamous Car Thief was Caught by Police after Car Chase in Sofia

Crime | March 27, 2019, Wednesday // 08:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Infamous Car Thief was Caught by Police after Car Chase in Sofia

The police in Sofia detained a infamous car thief known as Peri.

He was arrested by the Cobra special unit after a car chase in the Hippodrome district, the BNR informed.

The operation was carried out after Peri stole a luxury car in the capital. He refused to stop at the signal of MoI officials.

Car Chase began. Thus the Cobra special unit was included in the operation. As a result, the man was captured but taken to hospital because crashed in a police car when escaping.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria