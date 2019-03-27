Prime Minister Borisov Seeks Support for Bulgarian Hauliers in the EP

Today, I wrote to the Prime Ministers of Greece, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Slovakia and Croatia, as well as to the leaders of EPP parties from these countries, asking to support the efforts of Bulgarian MEPs to extend the time for debates and to work out more balanced and fair measures under the Mobility Package.

This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook.

He thanked the President of the European Parliament, with whom he discussed last week on the subject, that he had taken into account the arguments against the current texts, which were also presented by the MEPs from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

"Tajani said there was legal ambiguity after two-thirds of the texts were rejected by the transport committee and the European Parliament tomorrow would vote again whether the package would remain on the agenda of this plenary session," added Borisov.