March 27, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Cloudy Day in the East of Bulgaria, Light Rain in Places

Today it will still be mostly cloudy over Eastern Bulgaria with light rain in some places there, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. Broken clouds to sunshine over the northwestern part of the country. Light to moderate wind from northwest, then from north-northeast. Day temperatures will fall also in Southeast Bulgaria – highs in the range of 12°C to 17°C in most of the country.

