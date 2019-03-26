EP: The End of Summer Time Clock Changes

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to scrap from 2021 the practice of moving clocks forward by an hour in spring then back again in the autumn, two years later than the EU executive initially proposed.

The European Parliament voted by 410 to 192 in favor of ending the practice of seasonal time shifts. The vote is not the last word on the issue but will form the basis of discussions with EU member countries to produce a final law. The countries have yet to take a stance.

Since 2001, EU law has required all countries in the bloc to observe daylight saving time, moving clocks forward by an hour on the last Sunday of March and back by an hour on the final Sunday in October.

The practice of switching clocks was first introduced in World War One and brought back during the 1970s oil crisis, aiming to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

The European Commission proposed in September ending the practice after an EU-wide opinion survey showed a large majority in favor of doing so, according to Reuters.