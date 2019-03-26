5 Things You Can Do with an Android Smartphone, But Not With iOS
The question of what's better - having an Android or iOS smartphone, has been going on for years.
Both operating systems have their pros and cons.
However, some features are only available on Android phones. It is to them that will be mentioned in the following lines.
Much more physical memory
Modern smartphones offer plenty of room for storing information. However, for Android-based devices, the internal memory size option is noticed using an SD card.
Smartphones that save on your money
Ъou will save money by buying a cheaper device. Take, for example, a middle class phone or a cheap model of a Chinese manufacturer.
More money will remain in your bank account compared if you decide to buy an iPhone.
A wider ecosystem
Apple's ecosystem, according to some experts, is undoubtedly good and connects all of the company's devices in one. However, the openness of Android pushes you to a new level.
There is no difference between who produced your smartphone. Thanks to Google services, synchronization with any Android device is possible.
Better personalization
Android users can set up virtually every element in their phone - from wallpapers to icons. Add to this and the various capabilities to extend functionality.
More accessible applications
With ease, you can install side-by-side apps on your Android smartphone. This is not an option for iPhone owners who have to buy big part of the excisting applicatios.
