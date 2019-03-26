The EP Will Vote on Whether to Consider the Mobility Package Tomorrow
Voting is likely to be delayed for the next EP term, reported NOVA TV.
MEPs vote tomorrow whether the Mobility package to be considered. This was announced by EP President Antonio Tajani at the meeting in Strasbourg.
According to him, there is legal ambiguity with the package, after two thirds of the texts have been rejected by the transport committee.
Novinite.com recalls that it was decided last night the Mobility package to enter the meeting tomorrow, after the Bulgarian, Romanian, Polish and Lithuanian MEPs did not reach only 2 votes to postpone it once again, as they did in the last 1 year.
Until the end of the mandate of this European Parliament there is only one regular session and the vote on the package can be postponed to the next one.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has asked EP President Tajani to help solve the case. This happened during their meeting in Brussels.
- » Bulgarian Vice President: Membership in the EU Does Not Mean that Someone Else Has to Make the Decisions For Us
- » Carriers Will Protest in Strasbourg if the Mobility Package is Voted on Wednesday
- » For the 10th Consecutive Year, Bulgaria is the Last in the EU in Pay of Overtime Work
- » Brexit Without a Deal will Cost Bulgaria 111 Million Euros a Year
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov Discussed the Mobility Package with the President of the European Parliament
- » Maria Gabriel: Startups Will Shape the Future of Europe