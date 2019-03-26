The EP Will Vote on Whether to Consider the Mobility Package Tomorrow

Voting is likely to be delayed for the next EP term, reported NOVA TV.



MEPs vote tomorrow whether the Mobility package to be considered. This was announced by EP President Antonio Tajani at the meeting in Strasbourg.

According to him, there is legal ambiguity with the package, after two thirds of the texts have been rejected by the transport committee.

Novinite.com recalls that it was decided last night the Mobility package to enter the meeting tomorrow, after the Bulgarian, Romanian, Polish and Lithuanian MEPs did not reach only 2 votes to postpone it once again, as they did in the last 1 year.

Until the end of the mandate of this European Parliament there is only one regular session and the vote on the package can be postponed to the next one.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has asked EP President Tajani to help solve the case. This happened during their meeting in Brussels.