Report: Bulgaria Ranks First in the EU Due to the Dirty Air

60% of the dirty air is due to cars and the remaining 40 are due to household pollutants.

Bulgaria is at the forefront of the European Union on the death rate due to polluted air. One of the main pollutants remains cars, according to the World Health Organization, quoted by bTV.

Worldwide, 7 million people are losing their lives due to the air pollution, having heart diseases, spasms and strokes.

Under European Standard, fine particulate levels should not exceed 25 micrograms per cubic meter. However, health recommendations show that up to 10 micrograms are safe.

More than 400,000 Bulgarians suffer from asthma. Kina Asenova is one of them.

"Meanwhile, when I woke up in the morning, I could not breathe, this is a nightmare for all the people suffering from lung disease - the dirty air," recalls Kina.

She creates a foundation for people with asthma. According to a survey, made by Kina Asenova, only in Yambol nearly 60,000 have asthma. And more and more children are born with it.

According to World Health Organization, air pollution levels in Bulgaria are similar to those in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

"In Western Europe, especially in the Scandinavian countries, the problem does not exist," said Dr. Mihail Okoloiski from the WHO.

According to the World Health Organization, 15,000 Bulgarians die prematurely because of the dirty air.